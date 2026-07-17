5 simple ways to keep apples crisp and fresh
What's the story
Apples are a staple in most kitchens, and for a good reason. They're nutritious, versatile, and easy to store. For beginners, knowing how to store apples can help retain their crispness and flavor for a longer time. Here are five simple storage hacks that will keep your apples fresh and delicious. These tips will help you enjoy the full benefits of this popular fruit.
Tip 1
Keep apples away from bananas
Apples release ethylene gas, which speeds up ripening.
If you keep them with bananas, the apples will ripen faster due to the increased ethylene exposure.
To avoid this, store apples separately from bananas. This way, you can keep their freshness longer and avoid them becoming too soft or overripe.
Tip 2
Use perforated plastic bags
Perforated plastic bags allow air circulation while keeping moisture in check.
Placing apples in these bags helps control humidity around the fruit, preventing mold growth and spoilage.
The bags are available at most grocery stores and are a simple solution for maintaining apple freshness.
Tip 3
Store in crisper drawer of refrigerator
The crisper drawer of your refrigerator is designed to maintain higher humidity levels, which is ideal for storing fruits like apples.
By placing your apples in this compartment, you can keep them crisp longer by regulating moisture levels effectively.
This simple trick can keep your apples fresh for weeks, making it a must-know for anyone looking to extend the shelf life of their produce.
Tip 4
Keep apples dry before storage
Moisture can cause apples to rot quickly when stored.
Before putting them away, make sure that the apples are dry by wiping them with a clean cloth or paper towel if they are wet from washing or condensation.
This simple step can greatly increase their longevity in storage.
Tip 5
Avoid washing until ready to eat
Washing apples before storing them can introduce moisture that promotes decay during storage time.
It's best to wait until you're ready to eat them before giving them a rinse under cool running water.
This way, you keep the natural protective coating intact until consumption time arrives.