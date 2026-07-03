5 healthy pulses you need in your kitchen
What's the story
Pulses are a staple in many diets, providing a rich source of protein and essential nutrients. For beginners, knowing which pulses to start with can be a bit daunting. However, some varieties are more beginner-friendly due to their versatility and ease of cooking. Here are five pulses that are ideal for those new to incorporating these legumes into their meals.
Tip 1
Lentils: A versatile choice
Lentils are available in different colors, including green, brown, and red. They cook quickly and don't require soaking beforehand, which makes them perfect for quick meals. Lentils are also packed with protein and fiber, making them an excellent addition to any diet. They can be used in soups, stews, salads, or even as a base for veggie burgers.
Tip 2
Chickpeas: Nutrient-rich legumes
Chickpeas are another beginner-friendly pulse that packs a punch of nutrients. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals such as iron and magnesium. Chickpeas can be used whole in salads or mashed into spreads like hummus. Their mild flavor makes them blend well with a variety of spices and ingredients.
Tip 3
Black beans: Flavorful addition
Black beans are known for their rich flavor and creamy texture when cooked. They are high in protein and antioxidants, which makes them an excellent choice for plant-based diets. Black beans can be added to tacos, burritos, or even mixed into rice dishes for added depth of flavor.
Tip 4
Green peas: Sweetness in every bite
Green peas provide a natural sweetness that goes well with savory dishes. They are low in calories but high in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber content that aids digestion. Green peas can be added to stir-fries or pureed into soups for added nutrition without overpowering other flavors.
Tip 5
Pinto beans: Creamy texture
Pinto beans have a creamy texture when cooked, which makes them ideal for mashing or refrying. They are high in protein and provide a good amount of dietary fiber, which helps keep you full longer. Pinto beans go well with spices such as cumin or chili powder, making them a great addition to Mexican cuisine-inspired dishes.