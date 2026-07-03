Black beans are known for their rich flavor and creamy texture when cooked

5 healthy pulses you need in your kitchen

By Vinita Jain 10:05 am Jul 03, 202610:05 am

What's the story

Pulses are a staple in many diets, providing a rich source of protein and essential nutrients. For beginners, knowing which pulses to start with can be a bit daunting. However, some varieties are more beginner-friendly due to their versatility and ease of cooking. Here are five pulses that are ideal for those new to incorporating these legumes into their meals.