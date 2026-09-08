Laptop users, don't ignore these wrist care tips
What's the story
Caring for your wrists is important, especially if you spend long hours typing on a laptop. Neglecting wrist care can lead to discomfort, long-term issues, and strain. By following some simple tips, you can keep your wrists healthy and avoid strain. Here are five essential tips to help you maintain wrist health while working on a laptop.
Tip 1
Maintain proper typing posture
Maintaining a proper typing posture is key to preventing wrist strain.
Make sure your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, and your feet are flat on the floor.
Keep your wrists straight and avoid bending them upwards or downwards while typing.
This position minimizes pressure on the wrists and promotes better circulation.
Tip 2
Use ergonomic accessories
Investing in ergonomic accessories, such as wrist rests or adjustable chairs, can make a world of difference in comfort.
A padded wrist rest can offer support while keeping your hands level with the keyboard.
An adjustable chair lets you customize your seating position, further reducing strain on the wrists.
Tip 3
Take regular breaks
Taking regular breaks is important to avoid repetitive strain injuries.
Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away from your screen at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
This not only gives your eyes a break but also allows you to stretch and relax your hands and wrists.
Tip 4
Perform wrist exercises
Incorporating simple wrist exercises into your daily routine can significantly improve flexibility and strength.
Try rotating your wrists clockwise and counterclockwise, stretching out each finger individually, or gently flexing them up and down.
These exercises relieve tension built up from prolonged typing.
Tip 5
Adjust laptop height
Adjusting the height of your laptop is essential to keep your wrists in a neutral position.
Ideally, the top of the screen should be at eye level or slightly below it, so you do not have to tilt your head too much.
Using an external keyboard, if possible, can also help keep your wrists straight, minimizing strain during long work hours.