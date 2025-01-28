New Zealand launches remote work visa for global digital nomads
What's the story
New Zealand recently relaxed its visa conditions, permitting visitor visa holders to work remotely for their foreign employers.
The move is part of the country's plan to lure digital nomads, particularly amid stricter immigration policies in other nations.
The new rules apply to tourists, family visitors, and those on long-term visitor visas, including those entering with a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).
Visa conditions
Specific conditions for remote work in New Zealand
Visitor visa holders will have to follow certain conditions under the new rules.
They are not allowed to work for New Zealand employers or provide goods and services within the country.
Additionally, they cannot do work that requires physical presence in a New Zealand workplace.
Those intending to work remotely for over 90 days in a year should be mindful of potential tax implications.
Economic strategy
New Zealand aims to attract digital nomads
The revised visa rules, which will come into effect from January 27, 2025, are a part of New Zealand's plan to stimulate economic growth and keep up with modern-day workplaces.
Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, and Tourism Minister Louise Upston emphasized the advantages of luring digital nomads.
As Stanford said, "This is a brand-new market of tourists New Zealand can tap into."
Tourism impact
Tourism's significant role in New Zealand's economy
Tourism is the second-largest foreign exchange earner for New Zealand and contributes nearly $11 billion annually.
In 2023, Indian tourist arrivals increased by a whopping 124% compared to 2019 figures.
Notably, Indian holiday visitors are among the highest spenders per visit.
Visa details
New Zealand's visitor visa rules based on entry type
Visitor visa rules in New Zealand vary according to the type of entry.
Multiple-entry visas allow stays of up to six months in a year, while single-entry visas allow up to nine months in an 18-month period.
In 2024, New Zealand processed over 1.1 million visa decisions, including nearly 538,000 visitor visas with an 88% approval rate.
Global perspective
Global trends in digital nomad visas
Around 66 countries across the globe provide digital nomad visas/permits. Spain is the top destination for digital nomads, according to the Digital Nomad Visa Index.
Other popular countries are Argentina, Romania, UAE, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway, and Andorra.
Tax-free durations during the digital nomad stay differ from nation to nation.