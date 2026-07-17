Kumara chips: A sweet potato snack from New Zealand
What's the story
Kumara chips, a popular snack in New Zealand, are made from the sweet potato called kumara. These chips are loved for their unique taste and crunchy texture. Unlike regular potato chips, kumara chips have a slightly sweeter flavor and come in different varieties, depending on the kumara used. This snack is a healthier alternative to regular chips, as it is rich in vitamins and minerals.
#1
Nutritional benefits of kumara chips
Kumara chips are loaded with essential nutrients, making them a healthier snacking option.
They are rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for boosting immunity and maintaining healthy skin.
Plus, they are a good source of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Unlike regular potato chips, kumara chips have a lower glycemic index, which makes them a better choice for those watching their blood sugar levels.
#2
Different varieties of kumara used
The type of kumara used can change the flavor profile of the chips.
New Zealand grows several varieties of kumara, including the orange-fleshed Beauregard and the purple-fleshed Owairaka Red. Each variety brings its unique taste to the chips.
The orange-fleshed variety is sweeter, while the purple-fleshed one has a nuttier flavor.
This variety allows consumers to choose according to their preference.
#3
How kumara chips are made
The process of making kumara chips is similar to that of regular potato chips, but with some differences.
First, the kumara is washed and sliced into thin pieces.
Then, the slices are fried or baked until they become crispy.
Some manufacturers also season them with spices or herbs for an added flavor kick, without compromising on health benefits.
Tip 1
Where to buy kumara chips in New Zealand
You can find kumara chips at most supermarkets across New Zealand, such as Countdown or Pak'nSave.
Specialty stores focusing on local produce may also stock them.
Online grocery shopping platforms provide an option to order these snacks from the comfort of your home.
When buying online, check product descriptions carefully to ensure freshness and quality.