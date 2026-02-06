If planning a New Zealand trip, keep reading

New Zealand is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and unique experiences, but not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded and expensive, leaving visitors underwhelmed. Here, we take a look at some of the most overrated tourist spots in New Zealand, giving you an insight into where you may want to reconsider your itinerary for a more rewarding travel experience.

#1 Milford Sound: A crowded disappointment Milford Sound is often touted as a must-visit destination, but its popularity comes with heavy crowds and high prices. The fjord is beautiful, but many visitors find the experience marred by the sheer number of tourists. Boat tours can be pricey, and weather conditions can be unpredictable, making it difficult to fully appreciate the scenery. Consider visiting less crowded alternatives like Doubtful Sound for a more peaceful experience.

#2 Hobbiton: A pricey photo op While Hobbiton offers a glimpse into the world of Middle-earth, it comes at a steep price. The tours are expensive, and many find that the experience is mostly about taking pictures rather than engaging with interactive elements. For fans of the films, it may still be worth it, but others might find better value exploring other parts of Matamata or immersing themselves in New Zealand's natural beauty instead.

#3 Queenstown: More than just adventure sports Queenstown is famous for its adventure sports and stunning views, but it's not all that affordable. Accommodation and dining options are often pricey, owing to its popularity as a tourist spot. While it is a great place for thrill-seekers, those looking for cultural or historical experiences might find it lacking. Exploring nearby towns or opting for off-peak travel can help you enjoy this region without breaking the bank.

