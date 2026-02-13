New Zealand's most stunning coastal hikes: A list

New Zealand 's coastal hikes are a nature lover's paradise, offering stunning views and unique ecosystems. These trails not only provide breathtaking scenery but also emphasize sustainability, ensuring that natural beauty is preserved for future generations. By choosing eco-friendly hiking options, you can enjoy the pristine landscapes while minimizing your impact on the environment. Here are some of the best coastal hikes that focus on sustainability and offer unforgettable experiences.

#1 Abel Tasman Coast Track The Abel Tasman Coast Track is famous for its golden beaches and lush forests. This 60-kilometer track can be walked in three to five days, depending on how fast you walk. The track is well-maintained with eco-friendly facilities like composting toilets and recycling stations. You can also opt for water taxis to cut down on your carbon footprint while still enjoying the beauty of this national park.

#2 Tongariro Alpine Crossing Though not directly on the coast, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is close enough to New Zealand's eastern coastline to be included in this list. This iconic hike takes you through volcanic landscapes with views of emerald lakes and rugged terrain. To promote sustainability, shuttle services have been introduced to reduce traffic congestion in the area. Hikers are also encouraged to carry out all waste to keep the environment clean.

#3 Queen Charlotte Track The Queen Charlotte Track offers a mix of coastal views and native bushland over 71 kilometers. Spanning from Ship Cove to Anakiwa, this track can be walked in three to five days. The track supports sustainability by encouraging walkers to use water refill stations and public transport options like ferries or buses for access points along the route.

