These thermal springs in New Zealand feel like paradise

New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning hidden thermal springs, which provide a unique experience to those willing to explore them. These natural wonders are tucked away in remote areas, offering a peaceful escape from the busy tourist spots. From lush forests to stunning landscapes, these springs are a treat for the senses. Here are some of the best-kept secrets of New Zealand's thermal springs.

#1 Discovering the lost spring Located in Whitianga, The Lost Spring is a luxurious retreat with natural mineral pools. The spring's water is said to have healing properties due to its high mineral content. Visitors can relax in the warm waters while enjoying the serene surroundings. The Lost Spring also offers spa treatments and dining options, making it an ideal destination for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

#2 Rotorua's hidden gem Rotorua is famous for its geothermal activity, but not many know about one of its lesser-known thermal springs. Tucked away in a quiet area, this spring offers a more secluded experience than the more popular spots. The water here is rich in minerals and provides an invigorating soak amid lush greenery. It's perfect for those looking to escape crowds and enjoy nature's tranquility.

Advertisement

#3 Te Aroha's therapeutic waters Te Aroha is home to another hidden gem, the Te Aroha Mineral Pools. Famous for their therapeutic benefits, these pools have been used for centuries by locals seeking relief from ailments. The water's high mineral content is said to promote relaxation and improve well-being. Visitors can enjoy several pools of varying temperatures while taking in views of the surrounding mountains.

Advertisement