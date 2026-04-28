How to explore New Zealand's South Island

New Zealand 's South Island is a treasure trove of natural beauty and adventure. From majestic mountains to serene lakes, the island has something for everyone. Be it a nature lover or an adventure junkie, you can find plenty of activities to indulge in. Here's a look at some of the most exciting things to do in this beautiful part of the world.

#1 Explore Fiordland National Park Fiordland National Park is one of New Zealand's largest national parks and is famous for its dramatic landscapes. You can take boat tours through the iconic Milford Sound or Doubtful Sound. Hiking enthusiasts can hit the famous Routeburn Track or Kepler Track, both of which offer stunning views and diverse ecosystems. The park is home to unique wildlife, including dolphins and penguins, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.

#2 Discover Queenstown's adventures Queenstown is the adventure capital of New Zealand, offering a range of thrilling activities. You can try bungee jumping from the Kawarau Bridge or go skydiving over breathtaking landscapes. For those who prefer water sports, jet boating on Lake Wakatipu is an exhilarating experience. The town also has a vibrant nightlife, and plenty of dining options to relax after a day full of adventures.

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#3 Visit Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park is home to New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook. The park offers stunning alpine scenery and a range of hiking trails suitable for all fitness levels. You can visit the Tasman Glacier or take guided tours to learn about the region's geology and history. The starry nights here are perfect for stargazing enthusiasts, as this area is part of a Dark Sky Reserve.

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#4 Experience Franz Josef Glacier Franz Josef Glacier provides a unique opportunity to explore one of the world's most accessible glaciers. Guided tours allow visitors to walk on ice formations while learning about glacial processes from experienced guides. Helicopter flights provide aerial views of this stunning landscape, giving you a different perspective on its vastness and beauty.