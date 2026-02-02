New Zealand's top Art Deco cities: A list

New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning Art Deco cities, which are a treat for architecture lovers. These cities, which are a mix of history and design, give a glimpse of the early 20th century's architectural style. From their intricate facades to their vibrant streetscapes, these cities are a testament to the era's artistic expression. Here are some of the best Art Deco cities in New Zealand.

Napier Napier: The Art Deco Capital Napier is often called the Art Deco capital of New Zealand. The city was rebuilt in the 1930s after a devastating earthquake, which is why it has a well-preserved collection of Art Deco buildings. The city's architecture is characterized by geometric shapes and bold colors, which make it a popular destination for architecture enthusiasts. Napier also hosts an annual Art Deco Festival, celebrating its unique heritage.

Hastings Hastings: A blend of history and design Hastings is another city that flaunts stunning Art Deco architecture. Although it was also affected by the Hawke's Bay earthquake of 1931, Hastings' reconstruction was heavily influenced by the Art Deco style. The city center features several buildings with characteristic motifs and streamlined designs. Hastings also offers guided tours that delve into its architectural history.

Advertisement

Auckland Auckland: Urban Art Deco gems While Auckland is mostly known for its modern skyscrapers, it also has a few hidden Art Deco gems scattered across the city. Areas such as Parnell and Grey Lynn have buildings from the early 20th century that display classic Art Deco elements. These neighborhoods provide a stark contrast to Auckland's contemporary skyline, while preserving a piece of its architectural past.

Advertisement

Wellington Wellington: Capital city elegance Wellington also has its share of elegant Art Deco buildings, which add to the charm of New Zealand's capital city. The Civic Square area has some notable examples with their symmetrical designs and decorative details. The city's compact layout makes it easy for visitors to explore these architectural treasures on foot or via public transport options like buses or trams.