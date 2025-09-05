Surprising health benefits of black cumin

Small yet packing a powerful punch in terms of flavor and health, nigella seeds (also known as black cumin or kalonji) can work wonders for your health. The small black seeds have been used in several cuisines and traditional medicine systems for centuries now. Apart from their unique taste, nigella seeds are also known for their ability to boost the immune system. Here's how they can jazz up your meals and keep you healthy.

#1 Rich source of antioxidants Nigella seeds are loaded with antioxidants, which protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. These antioxidants are vital for maintaining overall health by reducing inflammation and possibly lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Adding nigella seeds to your diet may improve cellular health and boost the immune system.

#2 Supports digestive health The nigella seeds have also been traditionally used to support digestive health. The seeds contain compounds that may also aid digestion by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes. Further, the seeds can also help relieve bloating and gas, making them a valuable addition to meals for those looking for digestive comfort.

#3 Versatile culinary uses Incorporating nigella seeds into your cooking is an easy way to enhance flavor without overpowering other ingredients. Their slightly bitter taste with hints of onion makes them perfect for a variety of dishes including bread, curries, salads, and pickles. Toasting the seeds before use can further amp up their flavor profile.