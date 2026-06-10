Nordic walking increases your heart rate more than regular walking

5 health benefits of Nordic walking you should know

By Vinita Jain 10:11 am Jun 10, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Nordic walking, which uses specially designed poles, is a low-impact exercise that can be performed almost anywhere. It is a great way to improve cardiovascular health and strengthen muscles. The activity involves the entire body, making it a more complete workout than regular walking. Here are five health benefits of Nordic walking that make it a must-have in your fitness routine.