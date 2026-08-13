Looking for a gentle full-body workout? Try Nordic walking
What's the story
Nordic walking is a low-impact exercise that uses specially designed poles to engage the upper and lower body. While many know it improves cardiovascular health and builds endurance, several other benefits may surprise you. This full-body workout not only enhances physical fitness but also contributes to mental well-being and social interaction. Here are five unexpected benefits of Nordic walking exercises.
#1
Boosts mental health
Nordic walking can also improve your mental health.
The rhythmic motion of the exercise, combined with being outdoors, can help reduce stress levels and improve mood.
The poles provide stability, allowing for a more relaxed walk, which can lead to a meditative state.
Studies have shown that regular participation in this activity can lead to lower anxiety levels and an overall sense of well-being.
#2
Enhances balance and coordination
One of the key benefits of Nordic walking is that it improves balance and coordination.
The use of poles engages core muscles, which help stabilize the body while walking.
This is especially beneficial for older adults who may be at risk of falls, or those recovering from injuries.
Improved balance not only enhances your walking efficiency, but also contributes to better posture.
#3
Increases calorie burn
Nordic walking burns more calories than regular walking by up to 46%.
The poles engage upper body muscles, increasing overall energy expenditure during the workout.
This makes it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight or improve their fitness level without high-impact exercises.
#4
Supports joint health
Unlike running or jogging, Nordic walking is a low-impact exercise that is easy on the joints.
The poles provide additional support, reducing the strain on knees and hips, while still giving a good workout.
This makes it an ideal choice for people with arthritis or other joint problems who want to stay active without pain or discomfort.
#5
Fosters social connections
Nordic walking is usually done in groups, promoting social interaction and community building.
Joining a local club or participating in group walks can lead to new friendships and a sense of belonging.
The shared experience of this activity encourages conversation and support among participants, making it a great way to meet new people while staying fit.