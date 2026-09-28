Nordic walking: A low-impact exercise with amazing benefits
What's the story
Nordic walking is a low-impact exercise that uses specially designed poles, which makes it different from regular walking. It engages the upper body along with the legs, providing a full-body workout. The activity is easy on the joints, and it can be done almost anywhere. It is gaining popularity as an accessible way to improve fitness without the need for special equipment or facilities.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Nordic walking is an excellent way to boost cardiovascular health.
By engaging more muscle groups than regular walking, it increases heart rate and improves circulation.
Studies have shown that regular participation in Nordic walking can lead to improved heart function and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.
The rhythmic motion of the poles helps maintain a steady pace, making it easier to sustain an elevated heart rate throughout the session.
#2
Strengthens muscles and improves posture
Using poles while Nordic walking helps strengthen muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back.
This added resistance helps tone these areas without straining them.
Additionally, the technique encourages better posture by promoting alignment of the spine and shoulders.
Over time, this can lead to improved muscle tone and reduced back pain due to better posture habits.
#3
Aids in weight management
For those looking to manage their weight, Nordic walking proves to be an effective tool.
Full-body movement helps burn more calories than regular walking. It can burn up to 46% more calories.
This makes it an ideal exercise for anyone looking to shed pounds or maintain a healthy weight without having to go through intense workouts or gym sessions.
#4
Boosts mental well-being
Like any form of aerobic exercise, Nordic walking has mental health benefits, too.
It reduces stress levels by releasing endorphins, natural mood lifters, and improving overall mental well-being.
The rhythmic nature of Nordic walking can also promote mindfulness. Participants focus on their breathing and surroundings during each session.
You can practice it outdoors or at designated spaces like parks and community centers.