Want healthier joints? Try Nordic walking or aqua aerobics
What's the story
Nordic walking and aqua aerobics are two popular low-impact exercises said to be good for joint health. Both activities provide unique benefits, making them ideal for those looking to improve their fitness without putting too much pressure on their joints. While Nordic walking involves using poles to enhance the workout, aqua aerobics takes place in water, adding resistance and buoyancy. Here's a look at their benefits.
#1
Nordic walking: A full-body workout
Nordic walking is a full-body workout that engages the upper and lower body.
The use of poles helps improve posture and balance, while also working out the core muscles.
It increases cardiovascular fitness and can help with weight management.
As a low-impact exercise, Nordic walking is easy on the joints, making it ideal for people with arthritis or other joint issues.
#2
Aqua aerobics: Resistance training in water
Aqua aerobics is performed in water, which provides natural resistance to movements.
This makes it an excellent way to build muscle strength without putting too much strain on the joints.
The buoyancy of water reduces the risk of injury, making it a safe option for people recovering from surgery, or those with chronic pain conditions.
The coolness of water also keeps participants comfortable during workouts.
#3
Improved flexibility with both exercises
Both Nordic walking and aqua aerobics improve flexibility by encouraging a range of motion in the joints.
Nordic walking involves dynamic movements that stretch muscles as you walk, and aqua aerobics often includes stretching exercises that can be performed easily in water.
Regular practice of either activity can lead to improved flexibility over time.
#4
Mental health benefits of outdoor activities
While Nordic walking offers mental health benefits due to its outdoor nature, aqua aerobics provides a calming environment that can reduce stress levels.
Being outdoors during Nordic walking allows individuals to enjoy nature's beauty, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety.
Meanwhile, the rhythmic movements involved in aqua aerobics have been shown to promote relaxation and mindfulness.