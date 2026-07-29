You must try these snacks in North Macedonia
What's the story
North Macedonia, a country in the Balkans, is known for its rich cultural heritage and delicious cuisine. Among its culinary treasures are a number of traditional snacks that reflect the region's flavors and ingredients. These snacks are not just tasty but also a glimpse of North Macedonian culture. From savory pastries to sweet delights, these snacks are an integral part of daily life and celebrations.
Dish 1
Ajvar: A flavorful spread
Ajvar is a popular condiment in North Macedonia, made from roasted red peppers, eggplant, garlic, and oil.
This spread can be enjoyed on bread, or as a side with various dishes. It comes in different varieties depending on how spicy you want it to be.
Ajvar is prepared mainly in the fall when peppers are in season, and stored for the winter months.
Dish 2
Pastry delights: Burek
Burek is another beloved snack in North Macedonia. It is a pastry filled with cheese, spinach, or potatoes, wrapped in thin layers of dough known as phyllo.
Burek can be found at bakeries across the country and is often served with yogurt or a salad on the side.
Its flaky texture and savory filling make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Dish 3
Sweet treats: Tulumbe
Tulumbe is a sweet fried pastry soaked in syrup, similar to churros but softer in texture.
These treats are usually made during special occasions, but they can be found year-round at local sweet shops.
The syrup gives them sweetness while balancing out their richness from frying oil.
Dish 4
Savory bites: Shopska salad
Shopska salad is a refreshing mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil and vinegar dressing.
This colorful salad not only looks good but also tastes amazing with its crunchy vegetables mixed with creamy feta cheese.
It makes for an ideal appetizer or side dish during warm months when fresh produce is abundant.