Northeast khura breakfasts: 5 must-try dishes

Khura breakfasts from Northeast India are a delightful way to start your day, with their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. These traditional meals are not just filling but also offer a glimpse into the region's rich culinary heritage. From rice-based dishes to unique herbal teas, khura breakfasts are a blend of local ingredients and time-honored cooking methods. Exploring these breakfasts can be an exciting journey for food lovers looking for something different.

Dish 1 Bamboo rice delight Bamboo rice is another unique breakfast option in Northeast India. The rice is cooked inside bamboo tubes, which gives it a subtle aroma and flavor. This method of cooking is traditional and adds a smoky touch to the rice. Bamboo rice is often served with local vegetables or herbs, making it a wholesome meal to kickstart the day.

Drink 1 Herbal tea infusion Herbal teas are an integral part of khura breakfasts in Northeast India. Made from locally sourced herbs like ginger, lemongrass, and mint, these teas are refreshing and healthy. They not only aid digestion but also provide essential nutrients to keep you energized all day long. The soothing flavors of these herbal infusions make them an ideal morning beverage.

Dish 2 Sticky rice with wild fruits Sticky rice with wild fruits is another popular breakfast option in the region. The sticky rice is cooked to perfection and served with seasonal wild fruits like blackberries or oranges. This combination gives you a sweet and savory taste, while also providing essential vitamins and minerals. It's an ideal choice for those who love natural sweetness in their morning meals.

Spread 1 Fermented soybean paste spread Fermented soybean paste, locally known as tofu, is a common spread in Khura breakfasts. It is rich in protein and adds depth of flavor when slathered on flatbreads or paired with steamed vegetables. The fermentation process enhances its nutritional value while providing probiotics that promote gut health.