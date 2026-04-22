Greenland's Arctic Circle Trail: All about this hikers' dream spot

The Arctic Circle Trail in Greenland is a hiking experience like no other. The 165 km (103 mi)-long trail connects the towns of Kangerlussuaq and Sisimiut, and provides an opportunity to explore some of the most stunning landscapes on Earth. From snow-capped mountains to lush valleys, the trail has it all. Be it an experienced hiker or a beginner looking for a challenge, the Arctic Circle Trail has something for everyone.

Preparation Preparing for the journey Before you embark on the Arctic Circle Trail, proper preparation is key. Ensure you have the right gear, including waterproof clothing and sturdy boots, as weather conditions can change rapidly. A reliable map or GPS device is essential, since some parts of the trail may not be well-marked. Also, familiarize yourself with local wildlife and safety measures to ensure a safe journey.

Terrain Navigating the terrain The terrain along the Arctic Circle Trail varies considerably, from rocky paths to smooth trails through tundra. Hikers should be prepared for steep ascents and descents, as well as uneven ground. It's advisable to pace yourself and take regular breaks to enjoy the stunning views while conserving energy for longer stretches of the hike.

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Wildlife Wildlife encounters along the way The Arctic Circle Trail is also home to a variety of wildlife, including reindeer and Arctic foxes. While these animals add to the beauty of your hike, it's important to keep a safe distance and not disturb their natural habitat. Carry binoculars if you want to observe them without getting too close.

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