These coastal towns in Norway are simply stunning

Drive 1

Bergen: Gateway to the fjords

Bergen is often referred to as the gateway to the fjords, thanks to its proximity to some of Norway's most famous natural attractions. The town is surrounded by seven mountains and offers breathtaking views from its peaks. Bergen's historic Bryggen Wharf is a UNESCO World Heritage site, showcasing colorful Hanseatic buildings that date back to the 14th century. Visitors can explore local museums or take boat tours into nearby fjords.