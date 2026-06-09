Explore Norway on this scenic train journey
What's the story
The Oslo to Bergen train journey is one of Norway's most scenic rail adventures, spanning approximately 500 kilometers. This route takes you through some of the most beautiful landscapes in Scandinavia, from lush forests to dramatic mountains. The journey offers travelers a chance to experience Norway's natural beauty up close, with panoramic views from the train's large windows. Here are some key highlights of this iconic train ride.
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Exploring Norway's diverse landscapes
The Oslo to Bergen train route showcases Norway's diverse landscapes, from verdant valleys to rugged mountains. As the train winds its way through these terrains, passengers can witness the dramatic changes in scenery. One moment you're passing through dense forests, and the next, you're gazing at towering peaks blanketed in snow. This variety makes for an engaging journey that highlights Norway's geographical diversity.
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Highlights along the route
There are several highlights along this scenic route that make it even more memorable. One of them is the Hardangervidda National Park, which is Europe's largest mountain plateau. The park is home to unique wildlife and offers breathtaking views of vast open spaces. Another highlight is the picturesque town of Myrdal, which serves as a gateway to Flam and its famous fjord cruise.
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Tips for travelers
For those planning to embark on this train journey, booking tickets in advance is advisable, especially during peak tourist seasons. The ride can last anywhere between seven and 8 hours, so it's a good idea to pack snacks or meals for the journey. Also, consider bringing a camera or binoculars for the best views of Norway's stunning landscapes.
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Understanding ticket options
Tickets for the Oslo to Bergen train can be purchased online or at stations across Norway. Prices vary depending on class and time of booking, with early reservations often yielding discounts. There are also options for first-class seating, which includes added comfort, such as larger seats and complimentary refreshments on some services.