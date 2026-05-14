Norway's most stunning coastal drives: A list

Norway 's coastal drives are famous for their breathtaking views and unique experiences. These routes wind through some of the most beautiful landscapes, giving you a chance to explore the country's rich natural beauty. From towering cliffs to serene beaches, these drives are a must for anyone looking to delve into Norway's coastal charm. Here are some of the best routes that promise unforgettable journeys along Norway's shores.

Drive 1 Atlantic Road: A scenic marvel The Atlantic Road is one of Norway's most famous scenic drives. This five-mile stretch connects several islands via bridges and causeways. The road offers stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscapes. Drivers can enjoy panoramic vistas of the sea and sky, making it a popular spot for photography enthusiasts. The route also features several viewpoints where visitors can stop and take in the breathtaking scenery.

Drive 2 Lofoten Islands: A picturesque adventure The Lofoten Islands offer a stunning drive through dramatic peaks and pristine beaches. This route gives you a glimpse of traditional fishing villages, and the opportunity to experience local culture. The islands' unique topography makes for a varied landscape, from jagged mountains to calm waters. Travelers can explore hiking trails or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings on this picturesque adventure.

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Drive 3 Trollstigen: A winding wonder Trollstigen, or Troll's Path, is famous for its steep inclines and hairpin turns. This road snakes through Norway's rugged terrain, offering spectacular views from every angle. At the top of the pass, visitors are greeted with sweeping views of valleys below, dotted with waterfalls cascading down rocky cliffsides. It's an exhilarating drive that combines thrill with breathtaking beauty.

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