Nature lovers, these fjord trails in Norway are stunning
What's the story
Norway's fjords are a nature lover's dream, with their majestic cliffs and serene waters. The country offers some of the most stunning nature walks, giving you a chance to explore the natural beauty up close. These walks are not just about the views, but also about immersing yourself in the unique flora and fauna of the region. From easy strolls to challenging hikes, there's something for everyone looking to discover Norway's wild side.
Preikestolen
Hike to Preikestolen
Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is one of Norway's most iconic hikes.
The eight-kilometer round-trip trail takes you to a flat-topped cliff that towers over Lysefjord at 604 meters.
The hike is moderate in difficulty and takes about four to five hours to complete.
The stunning panoramic views from the top make it worth every bit of effort.
Trolltunga
Explore Trolltunga's rugged beauty
Trolltunga, or Troll's Tongue, is a demanding hike that rewards adventurers with breathtaking views at 1,100 meters above Lake Ringedalsvatnet.
The 28-kilometer round-trip trail takes about 10 to 12 hours to complete, making it one of Norway's toughest hikes.
Hikers need to be well-prepared, as the trail is not marked in winter and requires proper gear.
Romsdalseggen
Discover Romsdalseggen Ridge Walk
Romsdalseggen Ridge Walk offers stunning views over Romsdal Alps and surrounding valleys.
The 10-kilometer-long trail takes about six to eight hours to complete. It offers breathtaking views over fjords, mountains, and waterfalls.
The hike is moderately difficult and can be done from June to September, when the weather permits.
Besseggen
Trek Besseggen Ridge for stunning views
Besseggen Ridge is famous for its stunning views over two lakes: Gjende (green) and Bessvatnet (blue).
The 14-kilometer long trail takes about six to eight hours to complete. It offers breathtaking views over Jotunheimen National Park's peaks.
The hike is moderately difficult but can get crowded during peak season.
Aurlandsdalen
Wander Aurlandsdalen Valley Trail
Aurlandsdalen Valley Trail, also referred to as Norway's Grand Canyon, is a scenic walk through lush valleys and rugged mountains.
The 20-kilometer long trail takes about seven to nine hours to complete.
It goes through diverse landscapes and offers opportunities to spot wildlife, such as reindeer and eagles.
This makes it a perfect choice for nature enthusiasts looking for a peaceful retreat away from the bustling tourist spots.