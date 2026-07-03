5 beans that are good for your health
What's the story
While chickpeas are a staple in many diets, Africa has plenty of other beans that are equally nutritious and versatile. These beans have been a part of African cuisine for centuries, providing essential nutrients and health benefits. From boosting heart health to providing plant-based proteins, these beans are a great addition to any diet. Let's explore five such beans that can amp up your health.
#1
Cowpeas: A protein powerhouse
Cowpeas, popularly known as black-eyed peas, are rich in protein and fiber. They make an excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Cowpeas are also rich in vitamins A and B, which are important for maintaining good health. Adding cowpeas to your diet can help you maintain muscle mass and improve digestion due to their high fiber content.
#2
Bambara groundnuts: Nutrient-rich legumes
Bambara groundnuts are nutrient-dense legumes that provide a good amount of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. They are also rich in minerals like calcium and iron, which are essential for bone health and blood production. These nuts can be consumed boiled or roasted and make an excellent snack or addition to various dishes.
#3
Tepary beans: Drought-resistant nutrition
Tepary beans are famous for their drought-resistant properties, making them ideal for arid regions. They are high in protein content and low on fat, which makes them a healthy addition to any meal plan. Tepary beans also contain antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#4
Adzuki beans: Digestive health boosters
Adzuki beans are small red beans that are famous for their digestive health benefits. They are high in soluble fiber, which promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Adzuki beans are also rich in zinc, which helps boost the immune system. They can be added to soups or salads for a nutritious boost.
#5
Pigeon peas: Versatile culinary ingredient
Pigeon peas are versatile legumes that can be used in a variety of dishes across different cuisines. They are rich in protein and provide essential amino acids that the body needs for growth and repair. Pigeon peas can be cooked with rice or used as a filling in savory pastries, making them an ideal ingredient for anyone looking to diversify their diet with nutritious options from Africa's rich agricultural heritage.