5 beans that are good for your health

#5

Pigeon peas: Versatile culinary ingredient

Pigeon peas are versatile legumes that can be used in a variety of dishes across different cuisines. They are rich in protein and provide essential amino acids that the body needs for growth and repair. Pigeon peas can be cooked with rice or used as a filling in savory pastries, making them an ideal ingredient for anyone looking to diversify their diet with nutritious options from Africa's rich agricultural heritage.