Nova Scotia's scenic lighthouse routes: A list
What's the story
Nova Scotia is famous for its stunning coastline and historic lighthouses. The province's lighthouse routes are a unique way to explore these maritime beacons. The routes guide you through picturesque landscapes and charming coastal towns, giving you a glimpse of the region's maritime history. Whether you are a history buff or just love nature, Nova Scotia's lighthouse routes offer an unforgettable journey along the Atlantic Ocean.
#1
Discovering Peggy's Cove
Peggy's Cove is famous for its iconic lighthouse perched on a massive granite outcrop.
The tiny fishing village is a popular tourist destination, thanks to its picturesque views and colorful fishing shacks.
Visitors can stroll along the rocky shoreline, take pictures of the lighthouse, and learn about its history at local exhibits.
The village also hosts artisans and shops selling handmade crafts and souvenirs.
#2
Exploring Cape Breton's coast
Cape Breton has some of the most beautiful coastal drives in Nova Scotia, with its rugged cliffs and sweeping ocean views.
The Cabot Trail is the most famous road, winding through Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Along the way, you can find several lighthouses, including the famous Cape Breton Lighthouse.
The region is also home to several hiking trails, giving you a chance to explore its diverse flora and fauna.
#3
Visiting Lunenburg's Bluenose II
Lunenburg is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its well-preserved colonial architecture and maritime heritage. It is also home to the Bluenose II, a replica of Canada's most famous schooner.
You can visit the Lunenburg Fisheries Museum to learn about the town's fishing history, or take a guided tour of its colorful streets.
The town also has several restaurants serving local delicacies.
Tip 1
Tips for planning your trip
When planning your trip along Nova Scotia's lighthouse routes, consider visiting during shoulder seasons (spring or fall), when crowds are thinner, but weather remains pleasant enough for outdoor activities like hiking or biking along scenic trails.
Also, check ahead for any seasonal closures at specific sites, as some may not be open year-round due to weather conditions or maintenance work required on historical structures themselves.