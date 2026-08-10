Enjoy the monsoon with this aromatic nutmeg chai
What's the story
Nutmeg chai is the perfect drink to enjoy during the monsoon season. The warm and aromatic drink is a blend of black tea, milk, and spices, with nutmeg adding a unique flavor. This drink not only comforts you but also offers health benefits, like improved digestion and better mood. Here is how you can make this delightful drink at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients for nutmeg chai
To make nutmeg chai, you need black tea leaves or bags, milk, water, sugar or honey for sweetness, and ground nutmeg for flavor.
The combination of these ingredients makes a rich and flavorful drink that warms you up on rainy days.
You can adjust the sweetness according to your taste by adding more or less sugar, honey.
Preparation
Preparing nutmeg chai step by step
Start by boiling water in a saucepan. Add black tea leaves or bags, and let it steep for a few minutes until the color deepens.
In another pot, heat milk separately until warm but not boiling.
Once the tea has steeped well, strain it into cups and add the warm milk gradually while stirring gently.
Finally, sprinkle ground nutmeg on top before serving.
Benefits
Health benefits of nutmeg chai
Nutmeg chai has several health benefits that make it more than just a tasty drink.
Nutmeg is known to help with digestion and relieve nausea, which is especially useful during monsoon when stomach issues may be common due to changes in weather conditions.
The spices in this chai can also help boost mood by releasing serotonin in the brain.
Tips
Tips for enhancing your nutmeg chai experience
To make your nutmeg chai even more enjoyable, try adding other spices, such as cinnamon or ginger, for extra warmth and flavor depth.
Experiment with different types of milk, like almond or soy, if you prefer non-dairy options.
Adjusting these elements can personalize your experience while retaining the core essence of this comforting beverage, perfect for rainy days.