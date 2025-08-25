Love hazelnut? You'll enjoy these dishes

If you want to take your everyday cooking up a notch, you should try using hazelnuts. These nuts, known for their rich, nutty flavor, can be used in a number of dishes. Be it sweet treats or savory dishes, hazelnuts would add a unique texture and taste to your dishes, which is both satisfying and memorable. Here are some innovative ways to use hazelnuts.

Spread 1 Hazelnut chocolate spread delights Hazelnut chocolate spread makes for an excellent breakfast or snack choice. You can use it as a topping on toast or pancakes, adding a creamy, nutty flavor. For an added twist, mix the spread with yogurt or oatmeal for a healthy start to your day. The combination of chocolate and hazelnuts gives you an energy boost while also satisfying your sweet tooth.

Dish 2 Savory hazelnut pesto pasta For the savory lovers, hazelnut pesto pasta makes a delectable substitute for classic basil pesto. Simply blend roasted hazelnuts with fresh herbs (like parsley and basil) to whip up a rich sauce that goes well with the pasta. Add grated cheese and olive oil to intensify the flavors. Not only is the dish delicious, but it's also super quick to prepare.

Snack 3 Crunchy hazelnut granola bars Homemade granola bars with hazelnuts make for an excellent snack option. Just combine oats, honey, dried fruits, and chopped hazelnuts for a crunchy treat that's perfect on the go. These bars provide fiber and protein without added preservatives found in store-bought versions. You can customize them by adding seeds or spices according to your preference.