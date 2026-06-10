Almond milk v/s oat milk: Which fits your diet better?
What's the story
Oat milk and almond milk are two of the most popular plant-based milk alternatives. They are both available in fortified versions, which means they have extra nutrients compared to their unfortified versions. This article looks at the nutritional differences between fortified oat milk and almond milk, so you can make an informed choice based on your dietary needs.
#1
Nutrient content comparison
Fortified oat milk usually has added vitamins such as B12 and D, which are important for bone health and energy production. Almond milk also comes fortified with these vitamins, but may have a different concentration. Both options usually have calcium added to them, making them similar to cow's milk in terms of calcium content. However, the exact nutrient content can vary by brand.
#2
Caloric value differences
The caloric content of fortified oat milk and almond milk can vary significantly. Oat milk tends to be creamier and higher in calories than almond milk. A cup of fortified oat milk may contain around 120 calories, while a similar serving of almond milk may have around 30 to 50 calories. This difference makes almond milk a better option for those watching their calorie intake.
#3
Protein levels in each option
When it comes to protein content, both fortified oat milk and almond milk lag behind dairy milk. However, oat milk usually has more protein than almond milk because oats have more protein content than almonds. A cup of fortified oat milk may have about three grams of protein, while fortified almond milk may have only one gram.
#4
Sugar content analysis
Sugar content is another factor to consider when choosing between these two options. Fortified oat milk often has more natural sugars from oats than fortified almond milk. For those keeping an eye on sugar intake or managing blood sugar levels, checking labels for added sugars is important. Some brands may add sweeteners that significantly increase the total sugar content.