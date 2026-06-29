Try this natural skincare remedy

This 2-ingredient mask can fix your dry skin

By Simran Jeet 03:14 pm Jun 29, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

Oatmeal and honey are two ingredients that have been used for centuries in African skincare routines. Both are known for their moisturizing properties, making them ideal for dry skin. Oatmeal helps to soothe and nourish the skin, while honey acts as a natural humectant, drawing moisture into the skin. Together, they make an effective natural remedy to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.