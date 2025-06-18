This is how you can soothe itchy skin naturally
Oatmeal baths have long been used as a natural remedy to soothe itchy skin conditions, including chickenpox.
The anti-inflammatory properties of oatmeal can help calm irritation and give relief from the incessant itchiness caused by chickenpox spots.
In this article, we will see how oatmeal baths can be the best way to relieve discomfort from this condition, with practical insights into their preparation and use.
Relief mechanism
How oatmeal helps relieve itchiness
Oatmeal contains compounds called avenanthramides, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
These compounds reduce redness and swelling while providing a calming effect on the skin.
When added to bathwater, oatmeal forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface that locks in moisture, further aiding in itch relief.
Preparation steps
Preparing an oatmeal bath at home
To make an oatmeal bath at home, start by grinding one cup of plain oats into a fine powder in a blender or food processor.
Make sure the oats are finely ground so that they dissolve easily in water.
Fill your bathtub with lukewarm water and evenly sprinkle the oat powder across the surface.
Stir well to ensure even distribution before soaking in it for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Usage guidelines
Frequency of oatmeal baths
For optimum results, it is recommended to pamper yourself with oatmeal baths once or twice a day during the worst phases of outbreaks.
Frequent soaking can significantly ease itching and speed up healing of spots by keeping them moisturized.
However, don't overindulge in bathing as it may increase dryness or skin irritation.
Comfort tips
Additional tips for enhanced comfort
Along with daily oatmeal baths, wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes can reduce friction on sensitive skin areas where spots appear.
Keeping nails clipped short can prevent scratching that may cause infection or scarring.
Applying calamine lotion post-bathing may also give you further relief from the itching sensation during the day.