How to fix sunburn with aloe vera
What's the story
Aloe vera is a well-known natural remedy for sunburns.
The cooling and healing properties of this succulent make it the most sought-after option to soothe burns.
Used for centuries to cure various skin ailments, the gel-like substance of the plant works wonders to relieve the pain of the burn.
Here are a few practical ways to use aloe vera to treat sunburn fast.
Direct application
Apply pure aloe vera gel
Applying pure aloe vera gel directly onto the affected area can give immediate relief from sunburn. The gel has compounds that reduce inflammation and promote healing.
For best results, use fresh aloe vera gel extracted from the plant itself or a store-bought version with no added chemicals or fragrances.
Moisturizing blend
Mix aloe vera with coconut oil
Combining aloe vera gel with coconut oil makes for a soothing mixture. It not only cools but also moisturizes the skin.
Coconut oil ensures it locks in moisture, preventing the peeling and dryness which is often seen with sunburns.
Mix equal parts of both ingredients and gently apply it over the burned areas.
Cooling relief
Use aloe vera ice cubes
Aloe vera ice cubes not only soothe sunburned skin but provide a cooling sensation as well.
To make them, pour pure aloe vera gel in an ice cube tray and freeze till solid.
Gently rub the frozen cubes over the affected areas for instant relief from the heat and discomfort.
Easy application
Create an aloe vera spray
An aloe vera spray can also be handy to cover larger areas of sunburned skin without having to touch directly.
To make this spray, mix one part pure aloe vera gel with two parts water in a spray bottle.
Shake well before use, and then lightly mist over the affected areas as needed throughout the day.