How to make oatmeal krumkake, a Norwegian snack

Oatmeal krumkake is a traditional Norwegian snack that marries the crispiness of a wafer with the heartiness of oats. This beloved treat is often enjoyed during festive seasons, but can be relished all year round. The preparation involves a special iron, giving the krumkake its signature shape and texture. With simple ingredients, oatmeal krumkake is an easy-to-make snack that gives a taste of Norway's culinary heritage.

Ingredients Ingredients for oatmeal krumkake To prepare oatmeal krumkake, the basic ingredients include oats, flour, sugar, butter, and milk. These are the most common ingredients that can be found in most kitchens. The oats give a chewy texture, while flour makes it crisp. Sugar adds sweetness, and butter gives richness. Milk is added to bind everything together into a smooth batter.

Preparation Making the batter Start by grinding the oats into a fine flour. Mix this with regular flour, sugar, and melted butter in a bowl. Gradually add milk until you get a smooth batter that can be easily spread but not too runny. This mixture will be the base of your krumkake.

Cooking Cooking with a krumkake iron Heat your krumkake iron over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Grease lightly if necessary to prevent sticking. Spoon a small amount of batter onto one side of the iron, close it firmly, and cook for about 30 seconds or until golden brown on both sides. Carefully remove each wafer-like cookie from the iron using tongs or a spatula.

