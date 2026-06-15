Oats or lentils? Here's what your body needs
What's the story
Oats and lentils are two of the most popular plant-based foods, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. While oats are commonly associated with heart health, lentils are known for their protein content. This article explores the nutritional profiles of oats and lentils, comparing their fiber content, protein levels, vitamins and minerals, and overall health benefits.
#1
Fiber content in oats and lentils
Oats are famous for their high fiber content, especially beta-glucan, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels. A cup of cooked oats gives you about four grams of fiber. Lentils also provide a good amount of dietary fiber, with a cup of cooked lentils providing around eight grams. Both foods promote digestive health by making bowel movements regular.
#2
Protein levels in oats and lentils
Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein, with a cup of cooked lentils providing about nine grams of protein. Oats also offer some protein, around six grams per cup when cooked, but are not as rich as lentils. Including either in your diet can help you meet your daily protein requirements without consuming animal products.
#3
Vitamins and minerals present
Both oats and lentils are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. Oats provide B vitamins, such as thiamine and riboflavin, which are important for energy production. They also contain iron and magnesium. Lentils are rich in folate, which is important for cell function and tissue growth, along with iron, which helps transport oxygen in the blood.
#4
Health benefits beyond nutrition
Beyond their nutritional value, oats and lentils offer several health benefits. Oats have been linked to improved heart health due to their cholesterol-lowering properties. Lentils support muscle growth due to their high protein content, while also being low in fat, making them ideal for weight management. Including these foods in your diet can improve your overall well-being, thanks to their unique benefits.