Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein

Oats or lentils? Here's what your body needs

By Vinita Jain 08:40 am Jun 15, 202608:40 am

What's the story

Oats and lentils are two of the most popular plant-based foods, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. While oats are commonly associated with heart health, lentils are known for their protein content. This article explores the nutritional profiles of oats and lentils, comparing their fiber content, protein levels, vitamins and minerals, and overall health benefits.