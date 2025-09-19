Fun things to do in Odisha

Odisha , a coastal state in India, is home to some of the most serene beaches and vibrant artisan villages. Unlike the popular tourist spots, these hidden gems give you a glimpse of the state's rich culture and natural beauty. From quiet shores to colorful crafts, Odisha's lesser-known destinations are perfect for those looking for peace and authenticity. Here's what you can explore.

#1 Chandipur Beach: A unique experience Chandipur Beach is famous for its distinctive phenomenon of "vanishing sea." Here, the sea recedes up to five kilometers during low tide, exposing a vast stretch of sand. This natural wonder lets visitors walk on the ocean floor, collecting shells and enjoying the expansive views. The beach is also less crowded than other popular destinations, making it perfect for solitude seekers.

#2 Puri's artisan village: Craftsmanship at its best Just a short distance from the bustling Puri city, this artisan village is a treasure trove of traditional crafts. Here, artisans create intricate sand art, stone carvings, and handwoven textiles. Visitors can interact with these skilled craftsmen to learn about their techniques and even try their hand at creating something themselves. The village provides an authentic glimpse into Odisha's rich artistic heritage.

#3 Gopalpur-on-Sea: A tranquil retreat Gopalpur-on-Sea is a peaceful beach destination dotted with palm-fringed shores and a calm atmosphere. Once a bustling port town, it now offers a quiet retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The beach is perfect for long walks or just lounging by the sea with a book in hand. Nearby attractions include an old lighthouse that gives panoramic views of the coastline.

#4 Konark's crafts: Beyond Sun Temple While Konark is famous for its Sun Temple, the town's artisan community is equally noteworthy. Local craftsmen are known for their exquisite work in stone carving, weaving, and metalwork. You can visit workshops where artisans demonstrate their skills using traditional methods passed down through generations. This gives you an opportunity to appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into making each piece unique.