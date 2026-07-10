Selecting the right location is key to growing Okinawa spinach

Want fresh Okinawa spinach? Grow it at home

By Vinita Jain 02:31 pm Jul 10, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

Okinawa spinach, or Gynura bicolor, is a nutritious leafy green that can be easily grown in your garden. Known for its vibrant leaves and health benefits, this plant is perfect for beginners. It requires little maintenance and can thrive in various conditions. Here are some practical tips to help you grow Okinawa spinach successfully, ensuring you have a steady supply of fresh greens all year round.