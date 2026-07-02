Why health experts are talking about okra seeds

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Nutritional profile of okra seeds

Okra seeds are loaded with essential nutrients, such as protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important for keeping the heart healthy. The fiber content helps regulate cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol in the digestive system and removing it from the body. The antioxidants present in okra seeds help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.