By Simran Jeet 11:11 am Jul 07, 202411:11 am

What's the story Forests have long been the lungs of our planet, offering a sanctuary for countless species and playing a critical role in maintaining the Earth's ecological balance. A few have survived through the ages, witnessing thousands of years of natural history. Let's explore five of the oldest forests in the world, each a living testament to the endurance and resilience of nature.

Australia

Daintree Rainforest

In Queensland, Australia, the Daintree Rainforest is the world's oldest tropical rainforest, over 135 million years old. This ancient forest is a time capsule, home to unique plant and animal species found nowhere else on Earth. Its biodiversity includes primitive flowering plants, rare reptiles like the cassowary, and the elusive tree kangaroo, offering a glimpse into prehistoric ecosystems from the age of dinosaurs.

Tasmania

Tarkine Rainforest

The Tarkine Rainforest in northwest Tasmania, Australia, is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests, around 65 million years old. Renowned for its moss-covered landscapes, ancient myrtle beech trees, and abundant ferns, it is also rich in aboriginal heritage with numerous archaeological sites. Preserving the Tarkine is crucial, as it provides a habitat for endangered species like the Tasmanian devil.

USA

Tongass National Forest

The Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska is the largest in the USA and one of the oldest temperate rainforests, about 70 million years old. It's a haven for diverse wildlife, including bald eagles, black bears, and all five Pacific salmon species. The Tongass also features ancient spruce and hemlock trees, some over 800 years old, and pristine rivers, glaciers, and fjords.

New Zealand

Waipoua Forest

The Waipoua Forest on New Zealand's North Island harbors some of the world's oldest and largest kauri trees. Tane Mahuta, known as the "Lord of the Forest," stands between 1,250 and 2,500 years old. This ancient forest holds profound cultural significance for Maori and remains a crucial sanctuary for endangered bird species like the North Island kokako and brown kiwi.

Indonesia and Malaysia

Borneo Lowland Rainforest

The Borneo Lowland Rainforest, spanning Indonesia and Malaysia, is among the world's oldest at around 140 million years. This vast ecosystem houses endangered species like the Bornean orangutan, pygmy elephant, and Sumatran rhinoceros. Towering dipterocarp trees, reaching over 70 meters, form a dense canopy supporting diverse plant and animal life. Crucially, the forest sustains indigenous communities in harmonious coexistence for generations.