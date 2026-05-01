Is olive oil actually healthy?

Olive oil is often touted as a healthy cooking option, but there are many misconceptions about its effects on health. While it is widely believed to be a heart-healthy choice, many myths persist about its impact on cholesterol and overall well-being. This article aims to debunk some common myths surrounding olive oil and its effects on health, providing insights into what really happens when you use this popular cooking medium.

Cholesterol impact Myth: Olive oil raises bad cholesterol One common myth is that olive oil raises bad cholesterol levels. In reality, studies indicate that olive oil can actually improve cholesterol profiles by increasing HDL, or good, cholesterol and lowering LDL, or bad, cholesterol oxidation. The monounsaturated fats in olive oil are heart-friendly and can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Quality difference Myth: All olive oils are the same Not all olive oils are created equal. The quality of olive oil varies depending on factors such as the type of olives used, extraction methods, and region of production. Extra virgin olive oil is the highest quality, with minimal processing, and retains more antioxidants and nutrients than other varieties. Choosing high-quality extra virgin olive oil ensures maximum health benefits.

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Cooking suitability Myth: Olive oil is not suitable for cooking Another common misconception is that cooking with olive oil destroys its health benefits. Although some believe heating can break down its nutrients, studies show that extra virgin olive oil remains stable at moderate temperatures commonly used for cooking. It can be safely used for sauteing or baking without significantly compromising its nutritional value.

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