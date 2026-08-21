Olives v/s capers: Which pickled food is better for you?
What's the story
Olives and capers are two popular pickled foods commonly used in a variety of cuisines. While both add unique flavors to dishes, they also offer different nutritional benefits. Knowing the nutritional profiles of olives and capers can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutrition of olives and capers, highlighting their health benefits and differences.
#1
Olive oil: A heart-healthy choice
Olives are famous for their heart-healthy oil content.
Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health. These fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels and increase good cholesterol levels.
Olive oil also contains antioxidants, such as vitamin E, which help protect cells from damage.
Including olive oil in your diet can promote cardiovascular health when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
#2
Capers: Low-calorie flavor boosters
Capers are low-calorie food items that provide a burst of flavor without adding much to the calorie count.
They are also low in fat and have no cholesterol, making them a healthy option for those looking to control their calorie intake.
Capers also contain small amounts of vitamins A and K, which are important for maintaining healthy vision and blood clotting, respectively.
#3
Olives: Rich in fiber and minerals
Olives are also a great source of dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.
They also contain minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, which are essential for bone health and muscle function.
Adding olives to your meals can improve your mineral intake while adding a savory element to your dishes.
#4
Capers: Packed with antioxidants
Capers are loaded with antioxidants like quercetin, which help fight inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.
These tiny buds also contain flavonoids that promote your overall health by protecting your body from oxidative stress.
Adding capers to your diet can give you a healthy dose of these beneficial compounds without adding to your calorie intake.