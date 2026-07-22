Ondol: Korea's traditional floor heating system
What's the story
Ondol, the traditional Korean floor heating system, is an age-old technology that has been used for centuries to keep homes warm during the cold months. The system employs a network of flues under the floor, allowing heat from a fire to radiate upwards. This not only warms the floors but also provides an even heat distribution throughout the room. Ondol is still used in many Korean homes and is admired for its energy efficiency and comfort.
#1
Historical origins of Ondol
Ondol dates back to the Goguryeo era (37 BCE-668 CE) and has since evolved over the centuries.
Initially, it was a simple stone structure with a fire pit. Over time, the design improved, with more sophisticated flue systems and materials.
The technology was common among all social classes, as it was efficient and cost-effective.
#2
How the ondol works
The ondol system comprises a fire pit or stove situated outside the living area.
Smoke from the fire passes through flues under the floor, radiating heat upward.
The smoke is then vented out of the house through chimneys or vents.
This method ensures that rooms are evenly heated without the use of modern heating devices.
#3
Benefits of using ondol
One of the biggest advantages of ondol is its energy efficiency. It uses less fuel than conventional heating systems, making it an eco-friendly option.
Also, since heat is distributed evenly, it minimizes cold spots in rooms.
Ondol also has health benefits as it helps maintain humidity levels indoors, preventing dry air conditions.
#4
Modern adaptations of Ondol
While traditional ondol systems are still in use, modern adaptations have also come up with advanced materials and designs.
Some contemporary versions even integrate electric or water-based heating elements for added convenience without losing the essence of this age-old technology.
These adaptations make ondol more accessible to modern lifestyles while preserving its core benefits.