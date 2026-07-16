5 clever uses for orange peels around the house
What's the story
Orange peel sachets are an inexpensive and eco-friendly way to keep your home smelling fresh. They are made by drying orange peels and putting them in small bags or containers. The natural oils in the peels release a citrusy aroma that can uplift your mood and mask unpleasant odors. Unlike synthetic air fresheners, orange peel sachets are chemical-free and biodegradable, making them an ideal choice for the environmentally conscious.
Preparation
How to make orange peel sachets
To make orange peel sachets, start by collecting fresh orange peels. Let them dry out completely in a well-ventilated area for a few days until they become brittle.
Once dried, place the peels in small muslin bags or any breathable container.
You can also add other dried herbs or spices like cinnamon sticks or cloves for added fragrance.
Placement
Where to use orange peel sachets
Orange peel sachets can be used in various places around the house. Keep them in closets, drawers, or even your car to keep them smelling fresh.
They are also great for keeping your laundry smelling fresh when kept inside washing machines or wardrobes.
The subtle scent of citrus can make any space more inviting without being overpowering.
Advantages
Benefits of using orange peel sachets
Using orange peel sachets comes with a number of benefits.
They are inexpensive, as you can make them at home with leftover peels, saving you money on commercial air fresheners.
They are also eco-friendly, as they decompose naturally without polluting the environment.
Plus, they offer a natural alternative to artificial fragrances that may contain harmful chemicals.
Longevity
Tips for maintaining fragrance longevity
To keep your orange peel sachets fragrant for longer, store them away from direct sunlight and heat sources, which can degrade the oils in the peels over time.
Every few weeks, gently crush the sachet to release more aroma into the air.
If the scent fades, you can refresh it by adding a few drops of essential oil on the dried peels.