5 delicious ways to use orange zest

Often overlooked, orange zest is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. The bright, aromatic peel adds a unique flavor and fragrance, making it an excellent addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Using orange zest in your cooking can enhance the taste of your meals without adding extra calories or fat. Here are five unique ways to incorporate orange zest into your cooking repertoire.

Dressing delight Zesty salad dressing Orange zest can give a refreshing twist to your salads. Mix it with olive oil, vinegar, and honey for a tangy dressing that goes well with leafy greens. The citrus notes of the zest will enhance the natural flavors of the vegetables, making your salad more appetizing. This dressing is especially good for summer salads with fruits like strawberries or blueberries.

Pilaf twist Flavorful rice pilaf Incorporating orange zest into rice pilaf adds an unexpected layer of flavor. Simply add some zest while cooking rice with broth, spices like cumin, or coriander. The result is a fragrant dish that pairs beautifully with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu. This pilaf makes for a delightful side dish at any meal.

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Baking boost Citrus-infused baked goods Baking with orange zest can take your cookies, cakes, and muffins to the next level. The zest gives a subtle citrus aroma that complements vanilla and almond flavors perfectly. Add it to your favorite baked good recipes for an extra burst of flavor without overpowering sweetness.

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Tea infusion Aromatic herbal tea blend For a soothing beverage option, try adding orange zest to your herbal tea blends. It goes particularly well with chamomile or mint teas, creating a calming, yet invigorating, drink option. The natural oils in the zest release during steeping, imparting both aroma and taste.