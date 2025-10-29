Oranges v/s peaches: Comparing their nutrition

Oranges and peaches are two of the most popular fruits, both of which provide a range of nutritional benefits. While both are packed with vitamins and minerals, they differ in their nutritional profiles. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the nutritional content of oranges and peaches, highlighting their unique contributions to a healthy diet.

#1 Vitamin C content in oranges Oranges are famous for their high vitamin C content. A medium-sized orange has about 70% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C for adults. This vitamin is essential for immune function, skin health, and antioxidant protection. Eating oranges can help you meet your daily vitamin C needs easily.

#2 Fiber levels in peaches Peaches are also a good source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. A medium peach provides about 10% of the daily fiber requirement for adults. Fiber helps with regular bowel movements, and may lower the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels. Adding peaches to your diet can help you meet your fiber intake goals.

#3 Caloric difference between fruits When it comes to calories, peaches are a bit more calorie-dense than oranges. A medium peach has about 60 calories, while a medium orange has around 62 calories. If you're watching your calorie intake, both fruits can be a part of your diet without making a big difference in your daily caloric consumption.

#4 Potassium levels in each fruit Both oranges and peaches are good sources of potassium, an important mineral for heart health and muscle function. A medium orange has about 237 milligrams of potassium, while a medium peach has approximately 190 milligrams. Eating either fruit can help you get enough potassium in your diet every day.