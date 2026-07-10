To prepare purple yam sticks at home, start by peeling and slicing the yams into stick shapes

Crispy purple yam sticks are the healthy snack you need

By Vinita Jain 12:00 pm Jul 10, 202612:00 pm

What's the story

Oven-roasted purple yam sticks make for a healthy alternative to regular snacks. Rich in nutrients and bursting with flavor, these colorful sticks can be a great addition to your diet. Purple yams are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote overall health. By roasting them, you can retain their nutritional value while enjoying a crispy texture. Here's how you can add these delicious yam sticks to your snacking routine.