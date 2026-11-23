Braiding your hair before going to bed is an easy way to get voluminous curls by morning.

Simply divide your damp hair into sections and braid each section tightly.

The number of braids will determine how tight or loose your curls are. For tighter curls, go for more braids; for looser waves, opt for fewer.

Secure each braid with an elastic band, and let them loose in the morning for bouncy volume.