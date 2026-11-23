5 easy ways to get heatless curls overnight
What's the story
If you want to wake up with gorgeous curls without the heat damage, try these overnight hairstyles. They are easy to do and give you beautiful curls by morning. Using simple techniques and common household items, you can have stunning hair without any heat tools. Perfect for those who want to keep their hair healthy, these methods are a great way to get natural-looking curls overnight.
Tip 1
Braided curls for volume
Braiding your hair before going to bed is an easy way to get voluminous curls by morning.
Simply divide your damp hair into sections and braid each section tightly.
The number of braids will determine how tight or loose your curls are. For tighter curls, go for more braids; for looser waves, opt for fewer.
Secure each braid with an elastic band, and let them loose in the morning for bouncy volume.
Tip 2
Sock bun curls technique
The sock bun technique is another popular way to achieve soft curls overnight.
Take a clean sock, cut off the toe part, and roll it into a doughnut shape.
Pull your damp hair through the center of the doughnut, and spread it evenly around the ring.
Sleep with this style, and remove it in the morning to reveal soft, natural-looking curls.
Tip 3
Twist and pin method
The twist and pin method involves twisting sections of damp hair and pinning them flat against your scalp with bobby pins or clips.
This technique gives you defined curls with less frizz by morning.
Just twist small sections of hair tightly before pinning them in place, and remove pins when fully dry for best results.
Tip 4
Headband curls technique
For those who prefer a headband, try the headband curls technique.
Put a stretchy headband over your head like a crown on dry or slightly damp hair.
Tuck small sections of hair under the band, all around your head, until all your hair is tucked in.
Sleep with this style on, and take it off in the morning to reveal beautiful, wavy curls.
Tip 5
Rollers for effortless waves
Using rollers is an age-old trick to get waves without heat damage overnight.
Just roll sections of slightly damp hair around foam or Velcro rollers, securing them in place as per the instructions given with each product used, then remove them once fully dried by morning.
This gives effortless waves that last all day long without needing any additional styling products applied afterward.