The biggest myths about overnight oats
What's the story
Overnight oats have become a popular breakfast option, thanks to their convenience and health benefits. However, there are several myths surrounding them that may prevent you from enjoying this nutritious meal. Knowing the facts behind these myths can help you make informed dietary choices. Here are five common misconceptions about overnight oats, and the truth behind them.
#1
Myth: Overnight oats are always bland
Many people think overnight oats are tasteless, but that is far from the truth. The truth is, you can add a variety of ingredients to make them flavorful. Fruits like bananas or berries, nuts, seeds, and spices like cinnamon can amp up the taste. With the right mix-ins, overnight oats can be both delicious and nutritious.
#2
Myth: They are high in calories
Another common misconception is that overnight oats are high in calories and contribute to weight gain. While they can be calorie-dense if loaded with too many toppings, portion control is the key. By keeping an eye on the quantity of added ingredients like honey or nut butter, you can keep your calorie intake in check without compromising on nutrition.
#3
Myth: Overnight oats lack protein
Some think overnight oats do not provide enough protein for a balanced breakfast. However, by adding Greek yogurt or protein powder, you can easily boost their protein content significantly. This addition makes them a more complete meal option for those looking to increase their protein intake in the morning.
#4
Myth: They are not filling enough
A common belief is that overnight oats won't fill you up till lunch. But, they can be quite filling when made with the right ingredients, such as chia seeds or nut butter, which add fiber and healthy fats to keep you fuller for longer. Experimenting with different combinations can help find what works best for your hunger levels.
#5
Myth: Overnight oats spoil quickly
Some think overnight oats spoil quickly because of the perishable ingredients used in them, like dairy products or fresh fruits. However, when prepared properly by storing them in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight, or up to three days, they remain safe to eat without losing quality or freshness.