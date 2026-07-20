Overnight spelt: A breakfast you can prep ahead
What's the story
Overnight spelt is a simple and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in minutes. This ancient grain, which is high in fiber and protein, makes for a healthy start to the day. By soaking spelt overnight, you can easily digest it and prepare it the next morning. Here are some practical tips and insights on how to incorporate overnight spelt into your breakfast routine.
Tip 1
Choosing the right spelt
Selecting high-quality spelt is essential for the best results.
Look for whole grain spelt berries or flour that is organic, if possible.
Whole grain options retain more nutrients than refined ones, giving you more fiber and vitamins.
Check the packaging date to ensure freshness, as older grains may lose their nutritional value over time.
Tip 2
Preparing overnight spelt
To prepare overnight spelt, rinse the grains under cold water before soaking them.
Combine one cup of rinsed spelt with two cups of water or plant-based milk in a bowl or jar.
Add any desired sweeteners or spices, such as honey or cinnamon, for flavor.
Cover the container, and refrigerate it overnight to allow the grains to absorb liquid and soften.
Tip 3
Enhancing flavor with toppings
The next morning, your soaked spelt will be ready to eat. You can either warm it up on the stove or microwave it, depending on your preference.
To make it tastier, add toppings like fresh fruits, such as bananas and berries; nuts, like almonds and walnuts; seeds, such as chia and flaxseed; or yogurt.
These not only improve the taste but also add more nutrients.
Tip 4
Nutritional benefits of spelt
Spelt is an ancient grain packed with nutrients, making it a great addition to any breakfast.
It is high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.
It also contains protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.
Spelt also has important minerals like magnesium and iron, which promote overall health.