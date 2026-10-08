Visiting New York? You may want to skip Times Square
What's the story
Times Square is often touted as the heart of New York City, but many travelers find it overrated and overhyped. While it is a cultural icon, the reality can be a bit different from expectations. Crowds, commercialism, and noise are some of the reasons why many find Times Square less than ideal. Here is why this tourist hotspot may not be all that great.
#1
Overwhelming crowds and noise
One of the biggest complaints about Times Square is the sheer number of people.
The area is always crowded, making it hard to walk around or even enjoy a moment of peace.
The noise from traffic, street performers, and constant chatter can get overwhelming.
For those looking for a more relaxed experience, the constant hustle and bustle can be exhausting.
#2
Commercialization at its peak
Times Square is also famous for its commercialization, with shops and billboards at every corner.
While some may enjoy the shopping opportunities, others find it too much like a mall rather than an authentic cultural experience.
The focus on consumerism can overshadow the area's historical and artistic significance.
#3
Limited cultural experiences
While Times Square does have a few theaters and attractions, it does not offer much in terms of unique cultural experiences.
Most of the shows are mainstream productions that may not appeal to everyone.
Those looking for more diverse or niche cultural offerings may be disappointed by what Times Square has to offer.
#4
High prices for basic amenities
Prices in and around Times Square tend to be higher than other parts of New York City.
Be it dining or shopping, visitors often find themselves paying a premium for being in such a popular area.
This can be especially frustrating for budget-conscious travelers who want value without sacrificing quality.
#5
Alternative attractions nearby
Instead of spending all your time in Times Square, you can explore other areas of New York City that offer a more authentic experience.
Neighborhoods like Greenwich Village or Brooklyn provide unique cultural experiences, without the overwhelming commercialism of Times Square.
These areas give you an opportunity to experience local life more closely while still enjoying what NYC has to offer.