Overrated Indian beaches that might disappoint you
What's the story
India's coastline is dotted with beautiful beaches, which draw tourists from across the globe. However, some of these beaches have become too overrated, with expectations not matching the reality. While some may find these places beautiful, others may find them too crowded, or not as pristine as they hoped. Here are some of India's most overrated beaches that may not live up to the hype.
#1
Goa's Anjuna Beach: A party hotspot
Anjuna Beach in Goa is famous for its vibrant nightlife and flea markets. But during the day, it can be too crowded with tourists and vendors.
The constant hustle can take away from the tranquility many people seek at a beach.
While its party scene is unmatched, those looking for peace may be disappointed by the crowd and noise.
#2
Juhu Beach: Mumbai's crowded landmark
Juhu Beach is one of Mumbai's most famous beaches, but it is usually crowded with locals and tourists alike.
The beach is also known for its street food stalls and activities, but the crowds can make it hard to enjoy a peaceful day by the sea.
The pollution levels are also high, which may deter some visitors from enjoying their time here.
#3
Marina Beach: Chennai's long stretch
Marina Beach in Chennai is one of India's longest urban beaches but is often crowded with people jogging or walking in the morning and evening.
The beach's length does not always mean it is less crowded; on weekends, it can be packed with families and vendors selling snacks or souvenirs.
The heat can also be unbearable during midday hours, making it hard to enjoy a stroll along its shores.
#4
Varkala Cliff: Scenic yet busy spot
Varkala Cliff offers stunning views over the Arabian Sea but has become increasingly popular among tourists seeking similar experiences elsewhere in Kerala's backwaters region.
This has resulted in higher footfall rates than ever before, leading to congestion issues along narrow pathways leading down toward sandy shores below.
Here, sunbathing, swimming, and other activities take place amidst breathtaking natural beauty all around.