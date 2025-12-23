Fond of botanical gardens? These are just not worth it

India is home to several botanical gardens, but not all of them are worth your time and money. Some of these gardens are often overrated, drawing tourists with their fame rather than the actual experience they offer. Here are some of the most overrated botanical gardens in India, and suggest alternative green getaways that offer a more enriching experience for nature lovers.

#1 Lalbagh Botanical Garden: A crowded affair Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bangalore is famous for its beautiful flower shows and historical significance. However, it can be extremely crowded, especially during weekends and public holidays. The throngs of tourists can take away from the peacefulness one would expect from a botanical garden. If you want to escape the crowd, you can visit Cubbon Park nearby, which offers sprawling green spaces without the crowd.

#2 Brindavan Gardens: More hype than substance Brindavan Gardens near Mysore is famous for its musical fountain shows and symmetrical layouts. However, many visitors feel that the garden is more about the hype than actual substance. The fountain shows are only available at certain hours, leaving visitors with limited options during their visit. For a more tranquil experience, head to KRS Backwaters nearby, which offers serene views without the commercialism.

#3 Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden: Limited variety The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah is famous for its gigantic banyan tree. However, apart from this iconic tree, the garden doesn't have much to offer in terms of plant variety or unique attractions. Visitors expecting diverse flora might be disappointed. Instead, you can explore the Indian Botanic Garden at Pune University Campus, which has a wider variety of plant species and research opportunities.