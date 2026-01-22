Visiting Central America? Skip these destinations

Central America is dotted with a number of touristy spots, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some places are so popular that they are often crowded and overpriced, leaving travelers disappointed. Here, we take a look at some of the most overrated destinations in Central America, giving you an idea of where you may want to skip on your next trip.

#1 Costa Rica's Manuel Antonio National Park Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica is famous for its beaches and wildlife. However, the park is often overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its natural beauty. The entrance fee is also relatively high compared to other parks in the region. While the park does offer some stunning views and diverse ecosystems, visitors may find better experiences at less crowded locations within Costa Rica.

#2 Belize's Ambergris Caye Ambergris Caye is one of Belize's most popular destinations, famous for its diving spots and vibrant nightlife. However, the island can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, which can ruin the tranquility many seek when visiting tropical destinations. Accommodation prices on Ambergris Caye are also significantly higher than other parts of Belize, making it less budget-friendly for some travelers.

Advertisement

#3 Panama Canal experience While visiting the Panama Canal is a bucket-list experience for many, the actual viewing points can be a tad underwhelming. The massive ships passing through the canal are impressive, but the viewing areas are often crowded with tourists. Plus, guided tours can be expensive without much added value beyond what you can learn from informational displays at nearby museums.

Advertisement

#4 El Salvador's Ruta de las Flores Ruta de Las Flores in El Salvador is famous for its picturesque towns and coffee plantations. However, some travelers find that while the route offers beautiful landscapes, it lacks unique cultural experiences compared to other regions of Central America. The towns along the route may feel similar to each other without distinct attractions or activities to engage visitors fully.